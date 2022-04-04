Temporary educational facilities for children from Ukraine opened at various locations in the Netherlands on Monday. Minister Dennis Wiersma for Primary and Secondary Education opened these facilities in Arnhem, Ederveen, Eindhoven, Hengelo, and Amstelveen, among others.

"If you come to the Netherlands from war and have had to leave your home and hearth, you want to rebuild a safe and normal life as soon as possible. Playing with friends again and getting lessons again are part of this," Wiersma said. "These temporary educational facilities are an essential addition to the existing newcomer schools. In this way, Ukrainian children can go to school again.

The temporary facilities are intended for primary- and secondary school pupils and are located in regions with insufficient space in the existing newcomer schools or special classes. They dedicate about a third of the time to Dutch language lessons, a third to mental well-being and support in processing trauma, and the rest to subject lessons like mathematics and science. Depending on the pupils' needs, part of the lessons is given in Ukrainian or English.

Pupils can also follow digital lessons from their Ukrainian schools and take their exams digitally. "In this way, the pupils become familiar with the Netherlands and maintain their bond with their home country," the Ministry said. Where possible, teachers from Ukraine teach at the facilities. They'll remain open until at least the summer.