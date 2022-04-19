The Netherlands is facing a major shortage of newspaper deliverers. Newspapers are so desperate that they're offering a sign-up bonus of 1,000 euros to each new deliverer. Existing delivery workers who sign up someone new will get the same bonus, Martijn Perez of media company Mediahuis said in Dagblad van het Noorden.

"We hope to convince people with this bonus campaign," Perez said. All ages are welcome. "We have deliverers aged 15 to 87."

The bonus campaign started with a 300 euro bonus, but newspapers now increased that to 1,000 euros. "If subscribers cancel the newspaper because it is not delivered or delivered too late, it will cost a multiple of this action."

The campaign is nationwide, with all newspapers participating, Perez said. "We're doing this together. Our deliverers have all the titles in their panniers."