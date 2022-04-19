The police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Den Bosch for allegedly defrauding a number of people of advanced age. He is said to have approached widows and widowers through obituaries in newspapers, and pretended to be an employee of a bank.

The Den Bosch man convinced his victims that there was something wrong with their bank accounts and that they had to block their debit cards. He then offered to pick up their bank cards, and PIN numbers, withdrawing amounts between 2,000 and 2,500 euros.

Police classify the as a form of bank help desk fraud. The police tracked down the suspect after several victims filed a criminal report. The man is suspected of involvement in cases in Valkenburg and Brunssum, and in various other places in the country, according to the police.

There are images of the scammer at ATMs and shops where he bought expensive items with the stolen debit cards. He did not work alone and the police expect to arrest more suspects soon.