A special 24-carat gold stamp in honor of Dutch professional footballer and trainer Johan Cruijff will be issued on April 25. The stamps will be a limited edition and cost 50 euros. Each will show a portrait of Cruijff, who would have turned 75 this year.

The circulation per postal organization is limited to 1,000 stamps. “The stamps must remain exclusive,” according to a representative of the two issuers, the Spanish postal service, Correos, and the Caribbean FXDC Post.

In the Netherlands, the stamps can be ordered through the Royal Dutch Mint (Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt). They will be delivered in a luxury storage box.

Five years ago, PostNL issued a silver stamp in memory of Johan Cruijff, who was born in 1947 and died in 2016. The 1,400 stamps offered sold out within a day.