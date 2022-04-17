A police car chase after a 26-year-old man from Amsterdam-Noord ended when he hit a police car with his vehicle on Sunday. The man fled after police responded to a report of domestic violence, in which he was the perpetrator, according to NH Nieuws.

Police received a report of domestic violence but the suspect had already fled by the time they arrived at the scene. Police helicopters, motorcycles and cars all pursued the man as he sped down the A8, ignoring stop signs. The Noord-Holland police were called in to help apprehend the suspect.

The collision happened in Assendelft near the Kaaikhof shopping center, after which the man was arrested. "Fortunately, the collision between the suspect and our colleagues was not serious," a police spokesperson told NH Nieuws.