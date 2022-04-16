Due to the Easter fires in Germany and the eastern regions of the Netherlands, there is a chance of smog from fine dust and wood smoke until Monday. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) expects the air quality in large parts of the country to be insufficient or poor and has issued a heating alert.

The institute advises people not to burn wood in stoves or fireplaces throughout the Easter weekend. When wood is burned, harmful substances are released, such as particulate matter, PAHs, benzene and carbon monoxide.

These can have various adverse effects, especially for people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, according to the RIVM. These people can get more serious and earlier complaints by inhaling the dirty air. They are also advised not to exert themselves in the open air this weekend.

In the Netherlands, the first Easter fires are lit on Saturday, but in Germany the fires are traditionally lit on Thursday and Friday. Due to the calm spring weather and the easterly wind, the particulate matter can spread throughout the Netherlands.