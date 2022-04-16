A few hundred people took part in a demonstration in Rotterdam on Saturday afternoon to support victims of the childcare benefits scandal. MPs Renske Leijten (SP) and Pieter Omtzigt, among others, joined the demonstration from Kruisplein.

Representatives of organizations such as Stichting Gedupeerde Ouders, Amnesty International, Save the Children, the Dutch Police Association and political parties such as GroenLinks and the Party for the Animals were also present. Protesters carried signs with texts such as "Rutte shoots" and "How long do I have to wait?"

According to the organization, the victims of the scandal still have high debts. Victimized parents and children feel that they are on their own and that their interests have been forgotten. Due to the fraudulent approach of the Tax Authorities, tens of thousands of parents wrongly had to repay the childcare allowance they had received. This often led to sky-high debts, resulting in divorces and psychological complaints.

In the period from 2015 to 2020, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), approximately 1,115 children of victims were placed out of their homes as a result of the scandal. The activists drew attention to this by carrying a large banner: "1,115 children have disappeared. Where are they?!!"