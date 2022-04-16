The Easter weekend is likely to bring welcome sunlight and warmth. Saturday will be sunny and will feel pleasant with a very low chance of precipitation. There will be a mixture of cloud cover, with blue skies expected for at least some of the day. Low winds of around 16 kilometers per hour will match the calm and bright day. Temperatures could reach 17 degrees Celsius, meteorological institute KNMI said.

Sunday will reach a slightly higher maximum temperature of around 18 degrees. It is very unlikely that there will be precipitation that day, providing the perfect weather for an Easter egg hunt. There is just a 10% chance of precipitation but an 80% chance of sun predicted. The winds will stay similarly low to a day prior, making the weather feel pleasant and Spring-like.

Going into next week the good weather trend will continue overall. There will remain a strong likelihood of sunshine despite the partly cloudy days, but the chance of precipitation will slowly creep up according to the KNMI. The dry and mild weather could slowly drop off as the week progresses.

Monday will be familiarly warm, with temperatures expected to peak at around 19 degrees, allowing for another holiday day to be enjoyed outdoors. However, the chance of precipitation will increase each day, from 20 percent on Monday to 40 percent by Thursday. With winds shifting from out of the north, it may not feel as warm as at the weekend either. Nevertheless, the winds will stay consistently low, at around 16 kilometers per hour.

The weather models following Thursday were more uncertain, the KNMI said. The weather could be dry and sunny, but the Netherlands could also be affected by more cloud cover and rain showers.