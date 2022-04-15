An inland ship capsized on the Nieuwe Waterweg near the Maeslantkering on Thursday evening. Divers searched for one missing crew member, but it yielded nothing. The Security Region reported at 1:00 a.m. that it called off the rescue mission and started the salvage operation of the ship.

The 40-meter-long inland vessel had two people on board, including the missing person. Emergency services pulled the second man out of the water. He was conscious and able to communicate with the first responders.

A diving team from the fire department first searched for the missing person. Those divers returned to the barracks later in the evening, and specialized divers took over the search.

The inland vessel capsized near Hoek van Holland for as yet unknown reasons. The ship's cargo has not yet been confirmed, but RijnmondVeilig reported that nothing dangerous was on board.

The two people on board the ship likely came from Urk. Mayor Cees van den Bos of Urk said he was shocked when he heard the news. "We hope and pray for a good outcome," he said on Twitter.