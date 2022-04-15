Amsterdam banned feeding animals throughout the city as a measure against the rat infestation. From this month, people in Amsterdam are no longer allowed to put out old bread for the birds or feed any other wild animals, AT5 reports.

For people who do not want to waste their stale bread, Amsterdam placed 60 bread bins in the city. Bread left there will be turned into green energy.

Rats have plagued the city for years. According to the local health service GGD Amsterdam, leftover food left behind by people is the main cause of the plague. Rats can easily find food and have few natural enemies in the city, so their population is thriving.

The city is only deploying pest control against rats in areas where they pose a health risk or cause damage. According to the GGD, general pest control is pointless if food and hiding places are freely available.

The municipality launched a website where residents can inform themselves about the rat plague in the city.