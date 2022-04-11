Two weeks after a fatal double shooting in the busy fast-food restaurant, the McDonald's on Floresstraat in Zwolle reopened on Monday. The doors opened at 9:00 a.m., a spokesperson confirmed to NU.nl.

"Cleaning and repairs in the restaurant have been completed, and the restaurant team is looking forward to welcoming guests again," the spokesperson said.

Two brothers from Zwolle were shot dead in the restaurant on March 30. The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m., so the restaurant was packed with families waiting for dinner. About ten families with young children received victim support in the first hours after the shooting, Victim Support Netherlands told NU.nl.

A 32-year-old man is in custody for the shooting. The authorities believe it was a targeted assassination. The suspect will appear in court on Wednesday, where the judge will decide whether to extend his pre-trial custody by 90 days.