Universities in the Netherlands have received requests from "several hundred" Ukrainian students who wish to study in the country, a spokesperson said in a statement from the organization, Universiteiten van Nederland. These are students who wish to start a full diploma program, and others who want to participate in a more limited study.

In addition, there are some students who would like to continue their studies at a Ukrainian institution online. "We are in talks with the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science about how we can help these students as best as possible," a spokesperson from the university association explained.

The organization would like Ukrainians to receive the same rights as students from other European countries, "so that tuition fees are lower, and they are eligible for study grants.”

The students who want to continue their Ukrainian university studies online may be able to receive help from Dutch universities. This could come in the form of a study location, and a computer workstation on campus.