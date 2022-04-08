Despite all the European sanctions imposed on Russia because of the war in Ukraine, the Netherlands transfers about 30 million euros to the Russian treasury every day. That comes down to about 2 euros per Netherlands resident per day, or 180 euros per three-person household per month, research agency Kalavasta calculated, NOS reports.

The Dutch contribution to the Russian war machine consists of the energy bill and all products produced using Russian gas, like fertilizer and tomatoes. About 15 percent of the gas used in the Netherlands comes from Russia. Kalavasta, which usually works on behalf of Ministries and organizations, did this study of its own accord. "It comes from frustration that you can't do more for Ukraine and that just depositing money into Giro555 is not enough," director John Kerkhoven said to the broadcaster.

Kerkhoeven thinks the time has come for the EU to boycott Russian gas. "I think you will have to turn off the tap in the coming weeks because you are financing a large part of the war budget. It's cute that you chained 14 yachts, but Putin can buy a new yacht every day with the 700 million euros that we as Europe transfer to him daily. He even has money left over."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine late in February, the European Union has bought 35 billion euros worth of Russian gas, oil, and coal, the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrel said earlier this week. While the EU says it wants to reduce its dependence on Russian gas as quickly as possible, there isn't much support for a complete boycott. Countries like Germany and Italy are highly dependent on Russian gas.