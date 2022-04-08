The meat sector tightened up its code of conduct to improve the welfare of animals for slaughter. The Central Organization for the Meat Sector (COV) presented the agreements to the Ministry of Agriculture's animal welfare director on Thursday.

Slaughterhouse employees who work with live animals will come together more often to exchange experiences. Employees who unload the animals will annually get a refresher course and are encouraged to propose improvements themselves.

External specialists will assess per company to what extent they respect animal welfare and, if necessary, make recommendations for improvements.

Four years ago, the meat sector introduced its own code of conduct, partly to ensure that animal welfare is more respected and to reduce the risks of food fraud in the chain. The code also makes it easier for employees in the sector to report abuses.

Meat processing companies also agreed that the parties with whom they do business must use the same food safety controls as they do themselves.