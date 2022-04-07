Baseball player Gianison B. (32) of Rotterdam club Curacao Neptunus is accused of sexually abusing an underage girl. The police arrested B. on March 15, and he was recently remanded into custody for 90 days, AD reports.

B.'s lawyer Jurgen Liauw refused to comment to the newspaper about what happened between B. and the child. The case will appear in the Rotterdam court at the end of June.

Curacao Neptune chairman Jorian van Acker also did not want to go into the matter. "Als out of respect for the victim. I just want to say that this is a sad thing, and we have suspended the person in question," he said to the newspaper.

"What matters to us now is that we as a club can guarantee a safe sports climate. We also had discussions about this with members and parents. The central question was: does everyone feel safe here? And luckily, they do. We have a confidential counselor within the club that people can go to," Van Acker said.