Trains are running almost normally again on Monday morning after a major IT failure brought train traffic in the Netherlands to a standstill for a long time on Sunday. "A train was canceled here and there, but in principle, we have started up normally again," a spokesperson for NS said. According to him, the NS Travel Planner also has the correct information.

The spokesperson said people may still notice a few issues from Sunday's misery. For example, trains can be longer or shorter than travelers are used to on a particular route. The type of train may also deviate from what usually runs on a route.

The malfunction occurred late on Sunday morning and, according to NS, affected the system that makes the current schedules for trains and staff. The issue was fixed at the end of the day, but it cost NS a lot of effort to get everything up and running. The first trains only ran again from 1:00 a.m. on Monday.