Police arrested a man following a car chase on the A27 and A2 on Saturday morning. An explosive was found in the vehicle after an investigation by experts. Other suspects are still on the run, according to the police.

Authorities received a report at 4:45 on Saturday about a suspicious car in Brabant. They quickly located the car, and a chase began with multiple police cars and a helicopter.

The car came to a stop on the A27 near Amelisweerd and its occupants fled. However, one was arrested in the area. Police fired warning shots during the chase, they said.

The A27 was closed for several hours for a police investigation, during which an explosive was found in the car and removed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD). The motorway was reopened to traffic shortly after noon. The car was taken for further examination by the police.

According to the ANP, a police spokesperson could not elaborate on why the car was classified as suspicious in the first place. Crowbars and a sledgehammer were also found in the suspects' car, according to the NOS.