About 25 percent of Dutch museums are at risk of financial difficulties this year, the Musem Association reported. Museums whose main financier is their municipality and privately-funded museums, which don't receive subsidies, are most at risk. Their main problem is that visitor numbers are still much lower than pre-pandemic.

Before the coronavirus, Dutch museums received about 33 million visitors per year, of which 10 million were foreign tourists. "After the coronavirus crisis, the latter group has not yet returned, and many domestic visitors also stay home out of caution," the Museum Association said. "On top of that come the higher energy prices. An extra subsidy is therefore necessary for many museums."

Next week, April 4 to 10, is National Museum Week. This year's theme is "open your world." The Museum Association hopes that more people will visit museums in their municipality. "Museums are our places of inspiration and wonder. Of reflection and recognition. A meeting place that activates conversation between people with different backgrounds and world views: especially in these overwhelming times!"