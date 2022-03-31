Police discovered a cocaine laboratory in a shed in Steenbergen on Thursday morning and arrested 10 men, who were born in Columbia. They were not able to find any end-products of the drug, however.

Officers responded to a report of a possible cigarette factory located in a shed. There, they found various chemicals which made them suspicious they had located a cocaine laboratory, according to a police press release.

A group of men on the premises were arrested and taken in for further questioning. They were of Columbian origin and their ages ranged from 26 to 66. In addition, police specialists are expected to be investigating and dismantling the lab until Friday.