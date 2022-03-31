A police officer who discharged a firearm during a drug-related arrest on March 17, killing the suspect, has been designated a suspect of culpable homicide, according to the Public Prosecution Service (OM). An investigation by the OM and Rijksrecherche provisionally shows the shot was accidental, according to a press release from the police.

The botched arrest took place in Waalwijk, where police shot a 27-year-old man during a drug investigation. The man was immediately given CPR but died of his injuries, according to the police.

The investigation into the incident so far indicates there was no direct reason for the police to shoot the man, according to the OM. The officer who discharged the firearm will not be deployed during the course of the OM's investigation, which is ongoing.

The OM has explained the situation to relatives of the victim. The police also sent their condolences to the family, saying, "We are very sorry for this and of course nobody wanted this."