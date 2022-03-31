The Netherlands has already delivered more than 50 million euros worth of weapons to Ukraine, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced in the Tweede Kamer on Wednesday. That amount, based on the original cost of the weapons, will increase further as the Netherlands continues with arms aid, she said.

Ollongren reported the amount in a debate after a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Cabinet already announced that it would supply weapons before the war. Among other things, anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and sniper rifles have been donated to the government in Kyiv.

At the start of the arms deliveries, Ollongren still announced which arms aid was being given, but the Cabinet has since stopped this due to security reasons and operational risks. So far, it had also not been reported what amount of weaponry had been given. Zelenskyy called for more military aid in his speech.

The equipment that is sent comes from the stocks of the Ministry of Defense. But the Cabinet is also prepared to see whether weapons requested by Ukraine can be purchased.

The minister also made it clear that money is not a major consideration. "The budget is not leading," she said. The EU has also made funds available to reimburse Member States' supplies.

According to the minister, the "focus" of the Russians on the battlefield in Ukraine seems to be shifting to the eastern Donbas. But the announced drastic reduction of Russian troops in the north near Kyiv, among others, has not yet happened. "We don't see it yet," she said.