The government expects a significant increase in health insurance premiums next year. Preliminary calculations by the Ministry of Public Health show that the premium will increase by about 15 euros per month to 140 euros per month or 1,700 euros per year, De Telegraaf reports based on government documents on purchasing power.

This concerns the nominal health care premium - the amount calculated by the government which serves as a guideline for insurers. The health insurers pick their own rates and announce them in November. Lower-income households will be compensated for the higher premium because the healthcare allowance will also increase.

The documents stress that the expectations around the health insurance premium are still "very uncertain" because the health expenditure has not yet been determined. The actual nominal premium will be announced on Budget Day in September. The Ministry of Health will make a new estimate in August.