In the Veluwe in Gelderland, there is already 10 centimeters of snow on the ground, according to Weer.nl. More snow is expected tonight in the southwest of Friesland to Noord-Holland, the northern half of Zuid-Holland, Flevoland, Utrecht and parts of Noord-Brabant.

Due to the snow, the KNMI extended a code yellow warning well into Friday morning in the northern provinces and 12 p.m. in Zeeland, Gelderland, Noord-Brabant, Zuid-Holland and Utrecht. Rijkswaterstaat poured out 140,000 kilograms of salt on 2,175 kilometers of roadways on Thursday through 7 p.m.

The KNMI warns that some areas in the north and east of the country could be slippery because of the snowfall and can especially affect traffic on the roads. The slipperiness will spread into the rest of the provinces over the evening, but should disappear by Friday morning.

According to Rijkswaterstaat, the left lane of the A50 toward Zwolle is closed at Apeldoorn after an accident. Weather conditions are also slowing traffic in the opposite direction.