Carol Maltesi, a 26-year-old Italian-Dutch porn actress known as Charlotte Angie, was found dead in Borno in the Italian province of Brescia on March 21. Her body was torn into multiple pieces, put into plastic bags, and thrown off a cliff, Italian newspaper Ansa reports. Her friend and neighbor Davide F., a 43-year-old banker, was arrested for her murder. He confessed, according to the Italian newspaper and the Telegraph.

Italian media said that F. confessed to killing Maltesi on January 10th or 11th while making two sex videos. "The second was more violent than the first," F. reportedly said to the authorities. After the first "sex scene, we went up to the bedroom, where a lap dance pole is installed. I tied the girl's wrists to the pole with duct tape and a black plastic bag over her head," F. said.

He said that he took a hammer and started hitting the tied-up young woman's naked body from the legs up, hitting her hard on the head multiple times. He then cut her throat. "I stayed half an hour looking at her, and then I went back to my house." He later bought a hatchet and hacksaw and cut Matlesi's body into pieces, which he hid in four or five black plastic garbage bags in a freezer that he bought and installed in her home.

He filmed everything with his mobile phone, likely including the murder. The videos were deleted from the phone, but forensic investigators are trying to recover the footage.

In March, F. drove Maltesi's torn-up body to Val Camonica, an area where he had spent several holidays. According to the Telegraph, this happened after Maltesi was reported missing when she didn't show up for an event in a lap dancing club.

In the two months between murdering Maltesi and dumping her body, F. paid her rent, drove around in her car, responded to messages on her phone, and even posed as her on social media.

Maltesi's body was found on March 21 but could not be immediately identified. She was identified by journalist Andrea Tortelli, who contacted her relatives after a tip about the body's identity. They sent him her real name, photos of the young woman, and her phone number. Tortelli messaged the number to be sure, he told The Telegraph. He was shocked to get a reply. "A number of people have told me about that girl. Fortunately I am fine," the response from Maltesi's phone - presumably sent by F. - read.

Tortelli got no further responses when he asked for a voice message to confirm her identity. "I thought the only person who would reply pretending to be a dead woman is the person who killed her," the journalist said to the Telegraph. "I decided to take all my information to the Carabinieri."

F. is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Maltesi is survived by a 7-year-old son who lives in Verona with his father, her mother who has health problems, and her father who lives in Amsterdam. A neighbor told Italian media that double-life was eating away at Maltesi. "She was always cheerful, but you could see that she was a fragile girl, tense, and agitated, snapping at everyone."