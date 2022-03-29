A 32-year-old tourist from Latvia is in critical condition after being assaulted on the Oosterdokskade in Amsterdam during the early hours of Friday morning. The police are looking for witnesses.

Witnesses said that three men, including the Latvian tourist, were fighting near a hotel on Oosterdokskade at around 00:30 a.m. on Friday. The two other men hit the tourist multiple times, the witnesses said.

When a group of pedestrians tried to intervene, the perpetrators and victim gave the impression of being friends and walked off towards the ferry.

The tourist was found critically injured on the Zouthavenbrug, a connection between the roadway and both the Muziekgebouw and the Movenpick Hotel, some time later. The emergency room dispatched an ambulance at around 1:40 a.m. The man was hospitalized in critical condition, the police said.

The police are looking for the perpetrators of the assault and call on witnesses to come forward. Investigators particularly want to talk to the pedestrians who tried to intervene in the fight on Oosterdokskade.