The Netherlands will soon have a second Extra Secure Facility (EBI), where particularly dangerous prison inmates will be housed. Construction is underway to build the EBI, a normal penitentiary and judicial buildings, and a survey shows this is causing some women to feel unsafe.

According to Omroep Zeeland, 28 percent of Zeeland women said they would feel less safe once the EBI is built, compared to 17 percent of men. Young people in the area are also slightly more fearful than Zeelanders over 65. However, people who live on the island of Walcheren –– where the complex will be built –– reported feeling more safe than others from Zeeland.

Still, the survey shows the majority of people do not have a negative perception of the EBI and are not afraid of the special offenders who will be housed there. The complex will also house a court hearing location so dangerous prisoners do not need to be transported outside the grounds, according to Omroep Zeeland.

The Netherlands' only other EBI, in Vught, has been the center of attention recently. Last year, the Dutch army was deployed after suspects in the Marengo assassinations trial allegedly planned a potentially violent prison break.