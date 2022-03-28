A major international air force exercise starts on Monday from Leeuwarden Airbase. About 30 fighter jets and other aircraft will take off there twice a day and perform training exercises, mainly over the North Sea and the north of the Netherlands. They'll also fly in Danish airspace.

Up to a thousand soldiers from the Netherlands and abroad will practice various flying maneuvers under the name Frisian Flag. The fighter planes will do this at the height of 2 kilometers. Helicopters and transport planes will fly lower.

The exercise includes NATO and other coalition partners, like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France.

The air force exercise takes place annually, always from Leeuwarden Airbase. According to the Ministry of Defense, the training isn't changed by the war in Ukraine. However, there are daily missions to monitor the airspace above the NATO countries, which extend to the borders with Russia and Ukraine.