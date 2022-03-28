The Dutch government wants to receive 4.7 billion euros from the EU coronavirus recovery fund to push into economic plans already in the Rutte IV coalition agreement. The plans are aimed at becoming more sustainable and furthering digitization, NOS reports.

The Netherlands will receive money to invest but must also implement reforms in return - a requirement for support implemented at the insistence of the Netherlands. At least 37 percent of the funds must be invested in sustainability and at least 20 percent in digitization and innovation.

The Cabinet wants to make changes to car and energy taxes, implement CO2 levies for industry, and implement an air passenger tax. The government wants to push money into reducing nitrogen emissions, nature restoration, and more wind energy at sea. In digitization and innovation, the government wants to focus more on the further development of artificial intelligence and quantum technology and further the digitization of the Dutch justice system.

Kaag stressed that these plans are just a concept of ideas the Cabinet wants to discuss with the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. After that, the plans will go to the European Commission, which will decide whether they meet the requirements.

The Netherlands is the last country of the 27 member states to submit its plans, according to the broadcaster.