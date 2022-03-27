Sint Maarten parliamentarian Rolando Brison has asked the country's finance minister to disburse his salary in bitcoin cash. He said the transaction took place earlier this week. The cryptocurrency originated in 2017 as a split from bitcoin, the largest digital currency by market cap.

Brison called bitcoin cash an "innovative, fast growing and convenient cryptocurrency." So far, there are no other politicians in the Caribbean part of the Dutch Kingdom who have indicated that they want to receive their salary in a cryptocurrency. He claimed to be the first-ever elected official to receive his salary in bitcoin cash.

Brison said he has been following the developments around crypto coins for several years. He supports the wider use and adoption of cryptocurrency, and sees receiving his salary in bitcoin cash as a logical step.

The politician wants Sint Maarten to pay more attention to cryptocurrency and to do everything it can to become a key region supporting digital currencies. “I believe St. Maarten has a chance to be the ‘Crypto Capital of the Caribbean’ if we continue to innovate and embrace cryptocurrency and all the benefits of blockchain technology,” he said in a statement.