A 28-year-old man from Ter Apel caused a scuffle Saturday afternoon on the Grote Markt in Goes when he hit a catering employee and threw a wine bottle on the ground. He was arrested but released on Saturday evening.

According to Omroep Zeeland, the man had been drinking wine on a terrace on the Grote Markt but was either unwilling or unable to pay his bill. After being sent away, he went to an adjoining terrace where he caused a commotion after being asked to leave.

The man threw a full bottle of wine to the floor and hit one of the employees. He was ultimately taken to wait for the police, who arrested him. The suspect will appear in court and has been reported for assault by the employee.