Fire broke out early Sunday morning in an industrial building on the Aaldor in Geldermalsen. Six companies are located in the building.

Various units of the fire brigade were dispatched to fight the fire, which started around 4:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the security region. The blaze was brought under control around 6:45 a.m.

Two of the companies in the building suffered extensive fire damage, while the other four companies have smoke and water damage, according to the safety region. The building is located next to the A15 motorway. Smoke drifted over the exit near Geldermalsen and the safety region advised motorists to turn off the ventilation in their cars. However, that warning has now been lifted.

There were no casualties. The cause of the fire is being investigated.