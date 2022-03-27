The police do not yet know what caused the accident on Saturday afternoon in Chaam, North Brabant, in which two small children were killed. The car they were riding in, along with another child under the age of 5 and their mother, drove into a tree on a nearly straight road, the police said on Sunday.

The interrogation of the mother, who was driving the car, will not take place until later, because the health of the woman comes first, and because of the "dramatic situation" she is in, according to the police.

The car collided with a tree around 4:45 p.m. on the Oude Bredasebaan on Saturday. Witnesses provided first aid. One of the children, a 4-year-old, was in bad condition and had to be resuscitated immediately, but to no avail. The woman and two other children, including a baby, were taken to different hospitals. The baby died of his injuries during the evening.

Victim Support has been engaged for the witnesses. Family agents were deployed to maintain contacts between the investigation team and the relatives and to "assist them in all kinds of ways during these difficult times." The police also expressed their deepest sympathy for the family.