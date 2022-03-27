A baby and a four-year-old child died from their injuries in a car accident Saturday in Chaam. Another child and their mother were seriously injured in the crash.

In a one-vehicle collision, the car hit a tree by the side of the Oude Bredasebaan in Chaam around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to Omroep Brabant. The reasons behind the crash are still unknown.

Despite resuscitation by emergency services, the four-year-old child died at the scene of the accident, according to the Breda police. The baby, who was less than one year old, died from injuries in the hospital later in the day.

The occupants of the car were all related to each other, according to Omroep Brabant. Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.