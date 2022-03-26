It is not yet clear what the reception of Ukrainian refugees at Het Oude Loo castle in Apeldoorn will be carried out. For example, it is unknown how the refugees will be received, what kind of medical and psychological support they will get and how the education for the children will be structured.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have made the building available from mid-April, because "the interior" must first be adjusted, according to the Government Information Service. Most Ukrainian refugees are received through the security regions, where people are distributed among the reception locations, such as sports halls and hotels. The Oude Loo is not an official shelter, but a private location, and therefore does not fall under the region, according to the Noord- and Oost-Gelderland Safety Region.

Furthermore, the region, like the municipality of Apeldoorn, refers to the Government Information Service (RVD). This points to the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA), which refers back to the RVD.

Once the refugees are in the 15th century castle, the Dutch Council for Refugees wants to help them. "It is also very unclear to us how many people will be received, when and what our role will be," a spokesperson said. "We want to set up a consultation hour, a source of information where people can go with their questions." The organization also refers to the municipality of Apeldoorn.