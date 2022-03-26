Confidence among private investors has fallen sharply following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Three quarters of investors think that the war will have a major impact on the Dutch economy, ING reports in its Investor Barometer. According to the bank, investors are pessimistic about the future.

ING's indicator of investor confidence fell from 107 points in February to 68 points this month. That is the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, about two years ago. Any position above 100 indicates optimism, below 100 indicates pessimism. Two thirds of investors expect the economic situation in the Netherlands to deteriorate in the near future and think that they will also deteriorate financially.

For many, the investment results of recent months have been disappointing. According to ING's research, the value of the investment portfolio fell from six in 10 respondents in March. In February, this was the case for less than four in 10.