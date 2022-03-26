Four teenagers caused a disruption at the Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital in Tilburg on Friday afternoon by making a photo documentary with a pellet gun, a fake firearm similar to an Airsoft gun. After receiving a report of young people with a firearm, police units approached the site with bulletproof vests and drawn weapons.

The four young people from Houten, aged 16 and 17, were then arrested with firearms aimed at them and taken to the station, the police reported on Saturday. There it was discovered that the pellet gun they were carrying was not a real firearm. However, it is prohibited in public and was also assessed as such by the hospital security. The teenagers carried the weapon in a suitcase.

According to the police, the young people’s statements indicate that they wanted to use the fake gun to make a photo documentary in and around the hospital. They also say they are shocked and "understand that they have been arrested.” The suspects were released after questioning and received a call from Bureau Halt, which helps young people under 18 avoid getting a criminal record for minor first-time offenses.