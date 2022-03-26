Clocks in the Netherlands will jump ahead by one hour early Sunday morning in observation of daylight savings time. The change will take place at 2 a.m. on March 27, and an hour will be lost when clocks jump forward.

Although the European Commission seemed ready to abolish daylight savings time in 2019 after a survey showed 80 percent of Europeans were dissatisfied with it. But the custom has persisted since then in many EU member countries, including the Netherlands.

The time change means millions of people will lose an hour of sleep. The time changes are synchronized across Europe.