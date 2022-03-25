Today is the 17th sunny day this month in the Netherlands. The total number of sunshine hours reached 211 hours this afternoon. With that, the previous record for sunniest March on record - 208 hours of sunshine in 2014 - is officially broken, Weer.nl reports.

On average, the Netherlands only gets about 146 hours of sunshine in March. As this month still has nearly a week to go, Weer.nl expects the record to be around 250 hours of sunshine in March - almost 50 hours more than a typical summer month.

Today is the 13th day of good weather in De Bilt this month - a day with no rain, higher than average temperatures, and sunshine more than half the day. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are also expected to see good weather, bringing the counter to 16 and setting a record. The current record is held by 2014 and 2017, each of which had 14 good weather days in March. Typically, March has five good weather days.

With all the nice weather, this month could also set the record for driest March on record. So far, an average of 4.7 millimeters of rain has fallen over the country this month. The current forecasts predict some showers in the last three days of the month, but only light rain. The current record is held by 1929, with 9.5 mm of rain in March. Typical rainfall for the month of March is 56 mm.