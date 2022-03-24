NATO countries must persevere in their support for Ukraine and their actions against Russia, Prime Minister Mark Rutte emphasized before the NATO summit in Brussels. According to him, it now comes down to perseverance. And NATO must prepare for "every option," including the use of chemical weapons by Russia.

The Russian war against Ukraine has been going on for a month, but Moscow does not seem to be slowing down. NATO must "press on with sanctions" against Russia and "provide Ukraine with military support where we can and humanitarian aid," Rutte said. The military alliance is trying to stay out of the war, but its member states supply non-member Ukraine with weapons and other aid.

At the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte and his colleagues from the other 29 NATO countries will discuss strengthening the member states on the alliance's eastern border. They are concerned about Russia's advance. "In that sense, today is also a meeting of determination, of showing that we are united," said Rutte.

The United States has been warning for some time that Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine. NATO must be prepared for that, said the Dutch Prime Minister.