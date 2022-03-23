American ride-hailing platform Uber quietly increased its fares by 50 cents to help drivers with the "higher operational costs" caused by increased fuel prices. But Uber is pocketing up to a quarter of that extra money, Edgar Kan of the foundation for freelance drivers SvZC said to BNR.

"We lose about 40 euros extra per week due to the high fuel prices," Kan said. The fare increase, implemented on March 11, is supposed to help compensate for that. But after Uber takes its share, the increased fare only covers about half of the extra fuel costs, Kan said.

The SvZC wants Uber to fully compensate drivers for the high petrol price, or at least for the fare increase to go entirely to the drivers. Uber itself does not suffer directly from the increased petrol price, Kan said. A comparable fare increase in the United States is going entirely to the drivers, he added based on reports in the New York Post, among others.

Uber told BNR that the price increase is intended to help drivers with the higher operational costs, including fuel. A previous 7% price hike earlier this year also benefited the majority of drivers, a spokesperson for the ride-hailing company said. Uber thinks electric driving is the best solution in the long run and said it would help drivers who want to make that switch.