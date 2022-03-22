Existing owner-occupied homes in the Netherlands were 20.2 percent more expensive in February than the same month last year, Statistics Netherlands reported. While the price increase is still exceptionally high, it is somewhat lower than the month before, when prices jumped by a record 21.1 percent.

Home prices in the Netherlands have been increasing for years. Compared to the low-point on the housing market in June 2013, following the 2008 financial crisis, home prices were 91.7 percent higher in February.

The high prices, combined with the housing shortage in the Netherlands, mean that fewer homes are being sold. The Land Registry recorded 14,037 housing transactions in February - 17 percent less than a year earlier. In the first two months of this year, 28,090 homes were sold - over 32 percent less than the same period of 2021.