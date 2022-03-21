Bayern Munich offered 25 million euros for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, sources told De Telegraaf. The Amsterdam team indicated it wants 35 million euros for the transfer.

The German club's bid was lower than Ajax hoped because Gravenberch's contract expires in 2023, according to the newspaper. With the midfielder's contract expiring next summer, Ajax runs the risk that if they reject Bayern's offer, Gravenberch will leave on a free transfer once his contract is up.

That would be a financial disaster, according to the Telegraaf. Ajax already had Brian Brobbery leaving for RB Leipzig on a free transfer, and Noussair Mazraoui is also going on a free transfer this summer.

Bayern Munich is relatively confident in their offer because Gravenberch opted for the transfer to the German club himself, the newspaper wrote. There will be more talks between the two clubs soon, but Bayern seems unwilling to increase its offer.