A clash between Ajax- and Feyenoord fans culminated in a stabbing at the Burger King in front of the Den Bosch trains station on Sunday evening. Four men were injured. The police arrested a suspect, Brabants Dagblad reports.

The stabbing happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant between the train station and the bus stops. The stabbing was preceded by a fight between groups of supporters of the two football teams. The suspect attacked the group of victims with a stabbing weapon, according to the police. Emergency services - police, five ambulances, NS enforcement officers - responded to the scene in large numbers.

The victims received first aid and were then taken to the hospital for treatment. Three of them could go home later in the evening. The fourth had to spend the night in the hospital.

The police took the suspect to a police station for questioning. Investigators found a knife in the Burger King. The police cordoned off part of the station square for trace evidence investigation. Rail traffic was not affected by this.

Ajax and Feyenoord played against each other in Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon. Ajax won 3-2. No Feyenoord fans were allowed in the stadium due to past incidents.