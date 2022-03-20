A woman from Ede seems to have deliberately hit a 64-year-old man from Gaanderen with her car on Saturday in the center of Ede. The 36-year-old woman is suspected of manslaughter and now in custody, according to the police.

Emergency services responded to a collision report at a parking lot on De Halte street in Ede around 4:53 p.m. on Saturday. They found the victim in serious condition and took him to the hospital, where he died of his injuries on Saturday evening.

The woman drove away after hitting the man, but was later arrested and is currently detained. An alert was put out for her car, a gray Ford Fiesta, which was found on the Schaapsweg in Ede.

Police suspect the woman deliberately hit the man and the cause could be the parking lot collision. Many people witnessed the collision and they are offered victim assistance. Police are calling on witnesses to come forward and looking for CCTV footage.

A video of the victim's resuscitation are also circulating on social media. The police ask that the clip not be reshared, but removed immediately, as it is painful for the man’s family and friends to see.