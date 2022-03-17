International fighter jet exercises will be held at Leeuwarden Airbase from March 28 to April 8, the Ministry of Defense announced. According to the Ministry, the Russian invasion of Ukraine again showed the necessity of always being ready for deployment.

The Frisian Flag 2022 exercises will take place above the North Sea and Northern Netherlands during working hours, the Ministry said. About 30 devices from NATO and other partners will take to the skies for training from Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. No flight movements are scheduled for the evenings and weekends.

The Frisian Flag is a Combined Air Operations exercise involving multiple types of fighter aircraft. The exercises will focus on protecting airspace and working together in a large-scale operation.

"The current situation on the eastern border of NATO territory once again makes it clear that our soldiers must be ready for deployment at all times for any assignment given to us by politicians. That is why exercises like Frisian Flag remain necessary, " the Ministry said.