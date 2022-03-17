GroenLinks has remained the largest party in Utrecht. The party won nine seats with 18.5 percent of the vote, giving up three seats compared to the previous municipal elections in 2018, according to data provided by the municipality to ANP's Election Service.

Volt went from zero to three seats on the council. BIJ1 is also a newcomer on the council with one seat. Forum voor Democratie (FvD) and Belang van Nederland (BVNL) did not win any seats in Utrecht.

D66 lost two seats and ended as the second-largest party with eight seats. VVD lost one seat and finished with five. SP and DENK also lost one seat each, and both are left with one seat. PvdA won one seat and ended with four seats, just like the CDA, which with an additional seat came to three in the council.

At 56.3 percent, the turnout in Utrecht was slightly lower than the municipal elections in 2018. Then 59 percent of voters cast their ballot.