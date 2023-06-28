Farmers party BBB and Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s VVD came out equally large in the last poll before the Tweede Kamer goes on summer recess. If parliamentary elections were held today, both parties would get between 23 and 29 seats. The far-right PVV comes in a distant third with 12 to 16 seats, NOS reports based on the results of the Peilingwjzer, which calculates the weighted average of the four largest political polls.

For the BBB, between 23 and 29 seats would be a massive gain from the one seat in parliament leader Caroline van der Plas currently occupies. For the VVD, it would mean a loss of about 8 seats compared to the 34 the party got in the parliamentary elections in March 2021.

The other coalition parties, CDA and D66, are also sustaining heavy losses, according to the polls. The CDA currently stands at 5 to 9 seats, compared to the 15 seats it won in 2021. The D66 won 24 seats in 2021 but now stands at 9 to 13 seats in the polls. The only coalition party that managed to remain stable is the ChristenUnie, at 4 to 6 seats.

After a massive win in the Senate, Caroline van der Plas’s BBB is also set to do exceptionally well in the next parliamentary election. According to a study by I&O Research and Ipsos/Eenvandaag, the farmers’ party is attracting remarkably many voters from people who didn’t vote in the previous election. The others mainly come from center-right and right-wing parties - VVD, CDA, JA21, PVV, and FvD.

The left-wing opposition parties PvdA and GroenLinks are making some slight progress in the polls, with 10 to 14 seats expected for GroenLinks and 10 to 12 for PvdA.

Animals’ party PvdD stands at 8 to 10 seats, left-wing SP at 6 to 8, pro-European Volt at 4 to 8, and FvD-split off JA21 at 5 to 9.

The smaller parties are the SGP with 2 to 4 seats, DENK with 1 to 3, and 50PLUS with 0 to 2. Sylvana Simons’ Bij1 stands at 0 to 1 seat.