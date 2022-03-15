ClientEarth, a British environmental rights organization, filed a lawsuit against the 13 directors of Shell, accusing them of negligence in preparing for the energy transition. According to the organization, this is the first time company directors are held personally liable in this way, NOS reports.

The organization accused the Shell board of directors of failing to implement a climate strategy in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. According to ClientEarth, that violates UK corporate law.

Shell moved its headquarters from The Hague to London a few months ago, becoming an entirely British company.

In the Netherlands, Milieudefensie won an environmental lawsuit against Shell in May last year. The court ruled that Shell must cut its CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030, compared to 2019. The fact that Shell is now a wholly-British company does not affect the Milieudefensie ruling.