Today is the second day people can vote in the municipal election. On Tuesday, voters from 334 municipalities can go to about 1,700 polling stations to cast their votes.

It was also possible to vote early at about 1,700 polling stations on Monday. To promote the spread of voters and prevent crowds, the polling stations are open for three days. The most polling stations - about 8,800 - will be open on Wednesday. Most people are expected to vote then as well.

To vote, you need a valid voting pass and valid proof of identity, which can't have expired more than five years ago. Like Monday, the first polling station to open on Tuesday was at Hardewijk station at 6:00 a.m. Most other polling stations will open at 7:30 a.m. The closing time is 9:00 p.m.