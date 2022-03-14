From today, nearly 13.6 million people in 334 municipalities can cast their vote in the municipal elections. To discourage crowds, the polling stations are open for three days. On Monday, voters can go to about 1,700 polling stations.

The first polling station opened at 6:00 a.m. at Hardewijk station. Early train passengers in the municipality could already cast their vote on the station's forecourt. Most regular polling stations open at 7:30 a.m. You need a valid voting pass and valid proof of identity to cast your vote. ID documents are considered invalid if they expired more than five years ago.

The polling stations will close again at 9:00 p.m. The ballot boxes containing ballot papers will remain closed. Polling station members determine how many people cast their votes by counting the number of valid voting passes and proxy certificates. The municipality will transport the ballot boxes, voting passes, and orders of attorney to a safe place. The key to each ballot box is transported separately, and at least two people always transport the items.

All votes will be counted on Wednesday. The ballots cast early on Monday and Tuesday will be counted during the daytime on Wednesday.

The mobile polling station at Haredewijk is only open during rush hours - from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Polling stations at NS stations are open on Monday and Tuesday in 12 municipalities. Two of them are only open on one of these days and not on Wednesday. The one at Halfweg-Zwanenburg is only open on Monday, and Nieuw-Vennep is only open on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, voters can cast their ballot on or at 40 train stations. There will be two polling stations at Hilversum and Utrecht stations. You have to vote at a station in your own municipality.